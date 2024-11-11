  • Services

Speed regulations in Connemara to be presented to Council sub committees this week

Published:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Speed regulations in the Connemara Area are to be presented to sub committees in Connemara North and South this week.

A number of Councillors raised issues about traffic management and road safety at this month’s Municipal District meeting.

Councillor Máirtín Lee drew attention to developments in Spiddal which include the Convent site, a new School, and a new Hotel, and asked if a traffic count for the area had been completed.

Councillor Gerry King was concerned about roadside bushes and growth along the N. 59 and Tomás Ó Curraoín stressed the need to keep school warning lights in good order.

Senior executive engineer, T.J. Redmond, said that the traffic count for Spiddal was completed and is being analysed. He said that solar energy was used for school flashing lights but that new systems were being brought in.

However, in the bigger scheme of things, Mr. Redmond said the date for the compulsory reduction of speed limits from 80 to 60 kilometres per hour is the 7th of February and signs must be changed across the county. Speed regulations in towns will come before Council Sub Committees next week.

