Some elective procedures postponed as UHG battles vomiting bug outbreak and high numbers attending A&E

Some elective procedures for tomorrow have been postponed at UHG as the hospital battles a vomiting bug outbreak and high numbers attending A&E

Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised.

UHG is managing an outbreak of the vomiting bug in two wards, St Finbar’s and St Teresa’s.

Visiting to both wards is limited to compassionate grounds at this time.

In addition there are high numbers attending the hospital’s emergency department.

There are currently 46 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to in-patient beds, with 148 patients presenting so far today.

Bed capacity in the hospital is challenged due to the bed closures linked to the norovirus outbreak.

As a result patients will be waiting a long time to be admitted to a bed from the emergency department.

In addition, patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures for tomorrow (Tues 26 Nov).

Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed

Finally, hospital management is appealing to anyone with recent symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting or who has had contact with others who have these symptoms not to visit the hospital

