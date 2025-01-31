Sean Kyne and Shane Curley looking strong after 18th Seanad count but recount requested

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Outgoing Senator and former Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne and Loughrea area Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Curley are looking strong in the Seanad election.

Sinn Féin’s Pauline Tully was the first to take a seat on the second count on the Cultural and Educational panel, while Fine Gael’s Cathal Byrne was deemed elected shortly after.

There are three seats left to fill, however a recount of count 18 has been requested, and this will begin at 09:30am this morning.

On the 18th count, of the remaining candidates Councillor Curley was closest to reaching the quota, followed by Sean Kyne.