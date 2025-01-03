  • Services

Seamount College Kinvara students explore war's environmental cost for BT Young Scientist Competition

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two students from Seamount College in Kinvara are travelling to Dublin next month to compete in the BT Young Scientist Competition.

Finn Mannion and Euan Burke qualified with their project ‘Calculator Assessing War’s Environmental Cost and Outcome or C.A.W.E.C.O’

Other schools around the county that qualified include Dunmore Community School, Coláiste Sheosaimh in Cill Chiarán and three from Coláiste Mhuire in Ballygar.

From the islands Coláiste Ghobnait on Inis Oírr and Coláiste Naomh Eoin on Inis Meáin qualified.

The competition takes place at the R.D.S in Dublin from Thursday 9th to Saturday 11th January.

The second year students have a strong passion for current affairs and want to make information about the environmental effect of war more accessible.

Our reporter Chloe Nolan spoke to Finn and Euan about their project and future plans:

 

