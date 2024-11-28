Russell completes a fairytale season with Player of the Year award

-
JULIE-Ann Russell completed the comeback of all comebacks when she was chosen as the PFA Ireland Women’s Player of the Year 2024 on Friday night.
The Galway United star came out of over three years in the international wilderness to show that sporting fairytales do happen.
Fearuring for the Republic of Ireland for the first since time since March of 2020, Russell ended a nine-hour scoring drought for the women in green when finding the net late on against England at Carrow Road in the Euro 2025 Women’s Qualifiers last July.
And to underline that the Moycullen native had lost none of her predator’s instincts, she also hit the target in Ireland’s subsequent European qualifier 3-1 triumph over France at Pairc Ui Chaoimh and in their 3-nil second leg play-off win over Georgia at Tallaght Stadium.
On the club scene, Russell inspired Galway United to retain the All-Island Cup by defeating Shamrock Rovers in a penalty shoot-out at Tallaght Stadium in August.
Highlighting Russell’s class and durability, she was also chosen as the Senior Women’s International Player of the Year and the National League of the Year in 2014.
Russell’s Galway United teammate Eve Dossen has also been selected on the 2024 PFA Ireland Women’s Premier Division Team of the Year .
Pictured: Julie-Ann Russell of Galway United with the PFA Ireland Women’s Player of the Year 2024 award during the PFA Ireland presentation night at the College Green Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.
