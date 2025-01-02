Refusal for plans to replace derelict buildings in heart of Oranmore with apartments and retail

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County planners have turned down a project to demolish vacant and derelict buildings in Oranmore and replace them with apartments and retail units.

The homes are near the Tesco roundabout, on the left hand side heading into the village.

The site is generally greenfield, with two derelict or vacant two-story homes fronting onto Main Street.

They’d be demolished, to make way for 4 three story blocks – offering a total of 16 apartments and duplexes, as well as four commercial units.

But the plans led by George F McGrath have fallen short for county planners, who’ve rejected the project.

The main reasons given is that it would amount to over-development of the site, would be out of character with the area, and would set an undesirable precedent.

But there were a range of other issues, including traffic hazards and environmental impact.