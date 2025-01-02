  • Services

Services

Refusal for plans to replace derelict buildings in heart of Oranmore with apartments and retail

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Refusal for plans to replace derelict buildings in heart of Oranmore with apartments and retail
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County planners have turned down a project to demolish vacant and derelict buildings in Oranmore and replace them with apartments and retail units.

The homes are near the Tesco roundabout, on the left hand side heading into the village.

The site is generally greenfield, with two derelict or vacant two-story homes fronting onto Main Street.

They’d be demolished, to make way for 4 three story blocks – offering a total of 16 apartments and duplexes, as well as four commercial units.

But the plans led by George F McGrath have fallen short for county planners, who’ve rejected the project.

The main reasons given is that it would amount to over-development of the site, would be out of character with the area, and would set an undesirable precedent.

But there were a range of other issues, including traffic hazards and environmental impact.

More like this:
no_space
Glenamaddy student taking project on menstrual cycle and sports to BT Young Scientist Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHow does the menstrual cycle impact on sports perform...

no_space
Annual art exhibition by UHG staff running until end of January

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn annual art exhibition by staff at University Hospi...

no_space
UHG ends 2024 with record overcrowding reaching almost 11,000 patients

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway has ended 2024 with a reco...

no_space
Low temperature and ice warning for Galway from this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMet Éireann has issued a nationwide status yellow low...

no_space
Galway city records highest house price increases in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway and Dublin cities recorded the highest house p...

no_space
New website shows Galway among top 5 wind energy generators in country

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has been listed in the top five counties for w...

no_space
New housing estate in Headford denied permission

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for a new housing estate in Headford have been ...

no_space
A hotch-potch wish list for the beckoning year of 2025

Country Living with Francis Farragher It’s that time of year again for the alphabetical wish l...

no_space
GAA’s tax probe may trigger an exodus of volunteers

Concerns have been raised that a probe launched by the Revenue Commissioners into Galway GAA’s fi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up