Record €1.6m granted in sports funding for Galway

A record €1.6m has been allocated to sport cubs, groups and facilities across Galway city and county.
It’s part of the Government’s Sports Capital Scheme, and represents the largest-ever funding for sports equipment for clubs in Galway.
The biggest allocation is €106,000, which will go to Cumann Húicéirí na Gaillimhe for a safety boat, engine & trailer.
€70,000 each will be given to Leisureland in Salthill, and Galway Sub Aqua Club – with the same amount allocated for a gym and fitness centre in An Ceathrú Rua
