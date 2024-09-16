Public information sessions on Galway city’s new Biodiversity Action Plan to begin tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Public information sessions on Galway city’s new Biodiversity Action Plan are to begin tomorrow
Submissions are being sought from the public, groups, and organisations on the five year plan which begins next year
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Galway city council has set the deadline for submissions as close of business on Friday week September 27
In- person sessions will be held at Galway City Library tomorrow 5.30 to 7.30pm and Tuesday week noon to 2pm, Ballybane Library this Thursday 11am to 1pm and Westside Library on Friday week Sept 27 noon to 2pm
The Biodiversity Action Plan, which is supported by the Heritage Council, is designed to provide a structured approach to biodiversity conservation at local level.
The post Public information sessions on Galway city’s new Biodiversity Action Plan to begin tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Tuam students help develop video game designed to spot signs of grooming
Students from Archbishop McHale College in Tuam have today entered the final stages of testing a ...
Five Galway schools among the first to offer new Leaving Certificate subject of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies
Five Galway schools have been selected to be among the first 57 to offer the new Leaving Cert sub...
Cian Prendergast Announced as Connacht Rugby Captain for 2024/25 Season
Connacht Rugby have announced that Cian Prendergast will be captain for the upcoming 2024/25 seas...
University of Galway Archaeology Department marks 100 years with public talks
The Archaeology Department at the University of Galway is marking its one hundredth anniversary w...
Woman in 50s taken to UHG after road collision at Loughgeorge
A woman in her 50s has been taken to UHG following a road traffic collision at Loughgeorge in Cla...
City Council urged to reform water quality testing during ‘archaic’ bathing season
The current system of water quality testing in Galway city must not be limited to the ‘archaic’ b...
185 driving test no-shows in Galway in 2024
There have been 185 no-shows to driving tests in Galway so far this year – the fifth highes...
Egan’s Whiskey tasting event at The Skeff Bar & Kitchen
The Skeff Bar & Kitchen are hosting an exclusive whiskey tasting experience on Wednesday, 25t...
Galway Guide Dogs Cycle 2024
The Galway Branch of the Irish Guide Dogs & Assistance Dogs with the support of Challenge Cyc...