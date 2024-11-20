Public encouraged to donate towards Christmas lighting in Tuam area

The public are being encouraged to donate what they can to support Christmas lighting in the Tuam area.

At a meeting of local councillors, there was discussion around recent one-off funding from Government for every local authority in the country.

While there was agreement that the fund was very welcome, there was sentiment that extra supports is always needed.

The cost of lighting Tuam town for Christmas is €25,000, and areas like it, Headford and Dunmore rely heavily on grants to bring the Christmas spirit.

Independent Ireland Councillor Shaun Cunniffe is encouraging members of the public to donate what they can to support local businesses: