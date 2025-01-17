Plan for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme to be submitted to OPW by end of February

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It’s expected plans for the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme will be submitted to the OPW by the end of February.

The latest update confirmed that the council is considering putting in manual flood gates at three locations – Blackrock/Peterswell, Ballylee and Coole.

Feedback will be sought from National Parks and Wildlife Service on this, and following that review, it’s hoped the entire scheme will be with the OPW by the end of next month.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Gerry Finnerty raised some concerns with flood gates, but believes these can work quite effectively: