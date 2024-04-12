  • Services

Person brought to UHG following RNLI rescue on Inishbofin

Published:

An individual has been brought to UHG following a rescue by Clifden RNLI on Inishbofin.

The volunteer lifeboat crew were tasked yesterday afternoon to provide a medical evacuation for a casualty on the island.


Clifden’s Shannon class all weather lifeboat, St Christopher was launched, while the Coast Guard’s Sligo based helicopter Rescue 118 was also dispatched.

The person had been injured from a fall, and was immediately transported to Cleggan pier to an awaiting ambulance for further treatment in hospital.

The post Person brought to UHG following RNLI rescue on Inishbofin appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

