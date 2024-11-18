  • Services

Services

Parents in Tuam raise major road safety concerns for school children

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Parents in Tuam raise major road safety concerns for school children
Share story:

Parents from Tuam’s Educate Together National School are raising major safety concerns for their children.

A group made a presentation at a recent meeting of the Tuam Municipal District, calling for support to rectify the issues.

Pupils currently have to walk over 2 kilometres to access sports facilities in the Tuam Stars centre, and it’s a tough situation for teachers to manage.

Spokesperson, Paula O’Connor, says this is one of three main safety concerns:

Our reporter Kevin Dwyer attended the meeting, and outlines the response from the local councillors:

More like this:
no_space
Galway West General Election candidates 2024

Voting for the 2024 General Election will take place on Friday November 29th. Galway West has 17 ...

no_space
Plans approved for new housing development in Loughrea

Plans for a new housing development of almost three dozen homes in Loughrea have been approved. T...

no_space
Roscommon-Galway General Election candidates 2024

Voting for the 2024 General Election will take place on Friday November 29th. Roscommon-Galway ha...

no_space
Galway East General Election candidates

Voting for the 2024 General Election will take place on Friday November 29th. Galway East has 14 ...

no_space
National Broadband Plan over halfway completed in County Galway

The National Broadband Plan is now over the halfway point across County Galway, with 24,300 premi...

no_space
Former Labour candidate Fergal Landy to contest Galway East as an Independent

Former Labour candidate Fergal Landy has announced he will contest the Galway East constituency a...

no_space
Gardaí investigating after man's body found at Claddagh Quay

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man at ...

no_space
Calls for election candidates to support Galway light rail

Galway City Community Network is calling on local general election candidates to support light ra...

no_space
Experts offer advice to businesswomen to maximise their personal potential

Galway women wishing to ‘enhance their personal brand’ have been invited to an event this Novembe...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up