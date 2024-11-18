Parents in Tuam raise major road safety concerns for school children

Parents from Tuam’s Educate Together National School are raising major safety concerns for their children.

A group made a presentation at a recent meeting of the Tuam Municipal District, calling for support to rectify the issues.

Pupils currently have to walk over 2 kilometres to access sports facilities in the Tuam Stars centre, and it’s a tough situation for teachers to manage.

Spokesperson, Paula O’Connor, says this is one of three main safety concerns:

Our reporter Kevin Dwyer attended the meeting, and outlines the response from the local councillors: