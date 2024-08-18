Oxford internship for Gort graduate

A past pupil of Gort Community School was recently selected for a prestigious nine-week internship at the University of Oxford’s Department of Politics and International Relations ‘Character Leadership Project’.

During her internship, Sophia Brady Khan will contribute to research on the empirical and conceptual aspects of character and leadership, integrating insights from the humanities, social sciences, and industry research.

The project aims to cultivate a new generation of wise thinkers and effective leaders by focusing on the human dynamics of leadership and the qualities that enable leaders to build trust, think clearly, embrace diversity, empower others, and persevere through challenges.

Sophia is also involved in delivering leadership programs designed to help students and professionals lead across boundaries and make positive contributions to their organisations and society.

Currently, Sophia is pursuing a double major in Chemistry and Business as part of her Natural Sciences degree at Durham University, where she will begin her final year in October. Sophia also serves as an ambassador for Durham’s Centre for Sustainable Development, Law, and Policy, with a focus on climate leadership.

Pictured: Honour…Sophia Brady Khan.