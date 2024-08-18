Oxford internship for Gort graduate

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
A past pupil of Gort Community School was recently selected for a prestigious nine-week internship at the University of Oxford’s Department of Politics and International Relations ‘Character Leadership Project’.
During her internship, Sophia Brady Khan will contribute to research on the empirical and conceptual aspects of character and leadership, integrating insights from the humanities, social sciences, and industry research.
The project aims to cultivate a new generation of wise thinkers and effective leaders by focusing on the human dynamics of leadership and the qualities that enable leaders to build trust, think clearly, embrace diversity, empower others, and persevere through challenges.
Sophia is also involved in delivering leadership programs designed to help students and professionals lead across boundaries and make positive contributions to their organisations and society.
Currently, Sophia is pursuing a double major in Chemistry and Business as part of her Natural Sciences degree at Durham University, where she will begin her final year in October. Sophia also serves as an ambassador for Durham’s Centre for Sustainable Development, Law, and Policy, with a focus on climate leadership.
Pictured: Honour…Sophia Brady Khan.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Active Travel focus on safety in Tuam
A major overhaul of the Dublin Road in Tuam is being planned to allow for better infrastructure f...
Galway musician’s new album features trad tunes – beautifully arranged for acoustic guitar
String Theory is a new collection of twelve Irish traditional tunes arranged for acoustic guitars...
Teen remanded in custody over Army Chaplain attack
A 16-year-old youth appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court today - charged wi...
Galway County Council complete the digital mapping of over 25,000 memorials, monuments, and gravestones.
It has been announced that Galway County Council have completed the digital mapping of over 25,00...
16 Year Old to appear in court in today in connection with stabbing of Army chaplain
A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court today in Galway in connection with the stabbing of Ar...
Councillor frustrated at inaction over calls to reduce limits through rural village
A County Councillor has voiced his frustration over the inaction to curb the speeding through a s...
Connemara man charged over threats to Taoiseach
A Connemara man has been released on bail after being charged with threatening to kill or cause s...
Shelter on way for Headford’s bus commuters
The days of passengers having to wait in the rain for a bus in Headford are fast coming to an end...
Locals share reaction to stab attack on army chaplain at Renmore Barracks
Gardaí are probing if a stabbing attack at Renmore Barracks was a possible terror attack. It̵...