This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

800 people have taken part in walking protests across Bearna, Furbo, An Spidéal and Inverin along the R336 to highlight ‘lethal’ traffic conditions

Between 8 and 8:45 this morning ahead of schools opening parents, teachers and pupils united to call for safety upgrades

Sarah Slevin and Chloe Nolan have this report from Connemara

photo credit: Wonkey Eye Photography