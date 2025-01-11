Overnight restrictions necessary for Carna Kilkieran Regional Water Supply Scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Overnight water restrictions are necessary for Uisce Éireann customers supplied by the Carna Kilkieran Regional Water Supply Scheme tonight and tomorrow night to maintain a daytime supply for customers.

Water restrictions will be in place on the scheme for the next two nights from 11pm until 7am to allow local reservoir levels recharge.

As a result of low reservoir levels in the area, customers in Roundstone will already be experiencing supply disruptions this evening and supply is expected to return by 8am tomorrow morning.

Uisce Éireann’s Tony Kelly thanked customers for conserving water during daytime hours.

“We understand the inconvenience that restrictions cause, but they are necessary if we are to ensure we have a daytime supply for all our customers. Customers in Roundstone will have supply returned tomorrow morning and these restrictions will impact customers on the scheme overnight tonight and tomorrow night. We will be assessing the situation on Monday morning and an update will be provided if further restrictions are required.

“The majority of customers should have adequate storage in their attic tanks to provide for essential uses such as flushing toilets for the duration of this restriction. However, customers can help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and postponing using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

“Customers can find useful water saving tips on our website www.water.ie/conserve. This also includes an easy-to-use conservation calculator so you can work out how much water you are currently saving and how to conserve even more.”

Following return of supply, it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to fully be restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie