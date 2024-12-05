Over 2,000 Galway home energy upgrades supported by Government grants in first 9 months of 2024

Over two thousand home energy upgrades in Galway were supported by Government grant schemes in the first 9 months of the year.

It’s a thirteen percent increase on the same period in 2023 – similar to the national trend of an eleven percent increase.

According to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, 38 thousand home energy upgrades across the country were supported up until the end of September

Over 15 thousand homes were upgraded to a BER of B2 or higher which represents a rise of 24 per cent on last year.

Ciaran Byrne is the Director of National Retrofit at the SEAI and says it’s easier now to take advantage of the various schemes: