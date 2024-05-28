Older people ‘isolated’ as bus to day centre stops
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Concerns have been raised that failure to provide transport to a day care service for older people will add to isolation.
This comes at the same time as it has been highlighted that some residents in community nursing units are having to pay for private ambulances just to attend their hospital appointments.
These shortcomings in the HSE’s transport services were raised at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum where Cllr John Connolly (FF) said that bus transport to St Francis Day Centre in Newcastle had been withdrawn.
As a result, some older people had been forced to cut back their attendance or stop using the service altogether, he said.
Chief Officer for Community Healthcare West, John Fitzmaurice, confirmed that the transport service had been withdrawn from St Francis’ in 2023.
In a written response, he said this was as a result of “the retirement of the existing driver, that coincided with the bus coming to its end of life. Since then, families have been organising their own transport to the service”.
Cllr Connolly said he didn’t believe this was “sufficient”, adding that he was concerned that “the number of people attending will decrease”.
Speaking at the meeting, Mr Fitzmaurice said in addition to the driver retiring, an assessment had been carried out on the value of the service.
“We evaluate all our operations to ensure we are getting value for money,” he said, adding that if there were particular issues, he could discuss them with Cllr Connolly.
The Fianna Fáil councillor said he feared older people who enjoyed the day care service previously may no longer be able to access it, while others may be prevented from joining it.
“I was contacted by a family about it. Their mother had been engaging with the service and could attend two days a week. When the transport service ceased, they had to take time off work to bring her so they had to cut it back to one day.
“These services are very important. This family told me their mother enjoyed it and in general, they help with isolation – they give people activities outside the family,” said Cllr Connolly.
While Mr Fitzmaurice indicated that there was ‘no evidence’ that numbers had reduced as a result of transport being withdrawn, Cllr Connolly said there were undoubtedly others affected by the change.
Meanwhile, his party colleague, South Conamara Councillor Dáithí Ó Cualáin (FF), said that some patients in nursing homes in Galway were having to pay hundreds of euro for private ambulance transfers to UHG in order to attend scheduled appointments.
“I was contacted recently by a family with someone in a community nursing unit in Conamara. They told me a family member had an appointment in the hospital.
“There was no alternative; they had to pay €700 for a private ambulance . . . it wasn’t even discussed. They were told you either take him by private ambulance or he doesn’t go,” said Cllr Ó Cualáin, expressing concern that this was setting a precedent for how other people would be treated.
Mr Fitzmaurice said it was standard practice across the health care region that a family member will transport the resident to their appointment.
“Where this is not an option, then the community nursing unit will arrange the necessary transport with a staff member accompanying the resident to the appointment,” he said.
Cllr Ó Cualáin said this was not what happened in the case he was raising and was given a commitment that Mr Fitzmaurice would discuss the circumstances with him.
More like this:
Call for delivery of promised pitch
A call has been made for the delivery of sports facilities in the green space at Bothar Waithman ...
Departed duo honoured as Cathaoirleach’s Awards celebrate Galway community groups
TWO of Galway’s most inspiring citizens – both of whom passed away this year – were honoured last...
Large crowds take part in emergency protest in the city over Israeli strike on Rafah
A large crowd has taken part in this evening’s emergency protest in the city, in response t...
Galway woman describes frightening ordeal of turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight
Passengers who were on-board a flight that experienced severe turbulence on the way to Dublin say...
Objections to fresh plans for high-rise hotel near Galway Docks
Objections have been lodged against fresh plans to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks. Pre...
New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland to visit Mountbellew this weekend
New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland, Trevor Mallard, is to attend the All-Ireland Sheep She...
Junior Gaeltacht Minister to announce Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh winners
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne will announce the category winners and overall w...
Brasserie on the Corner wins Restaurant of the Year
Brasserie on the Corner wins three awards including Restaurant of the Year at Yes Chef awards. Th...
Two young Galway chefs advance to semi-finals of culinary competition
Two young Galway chefs advance to the semi-finals of The Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year Compe...