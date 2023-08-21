New Merlin Park surgical hub will treat 900 patients per week
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The new surgical hub for elective procedures in Merlin Park Hospital will treat up to 900 patients per week, according to the HSE.
It replaces a similar plan from almost fifteen years ago to build a €25 million surgical unit on the exact same site beside the main hospital block – the 2009 plan received planning permission but was never progressed.
A planning application has been approved by Galway City Council for a three-storey building, which will include four operating theatres, support services, parking for 108 cars, 25 bicycles and a new bus stop.
The four theatres and two minor procedure rooms will provide surgery during three sessions each day in a five-day week. There will be between 50-60 patients at each session and the building will be staffed by up to 180 people (80-100 staff on site at any one time).
There are also pre-assessment rooms, a preparation area with four bed spaces, recovery areas with 22 bed spaces, waiting areas and offices.
The hub has been described as an interim measure, pending the building of the new elective hospital on the grounds of Merlin Park and is designed to take pressure off University Hospital Galway (UHG).
According to the application, it has been identified as a “priority project” for the HSE.
City planners were told the proposal is “remarkably similar” to the 2009 plan “not just by means of its purpose, but in terms of its location, orientation and size”.
“The proposed surgical hub is urgently required to address national and local healthcare surgery provision and capacity needs for scheduled day surgery across the West region. As part of a government initiative, the facility aims to significantly reduce the waiting lists for select day surgery cases and meet national access targets, thus ensuring patients will be seen in a timely manner and receive the best quality service.
“The facility will support decongestion on the University Hospital Galway (UHG) site, where there are significant demands and volumes of scheduled and unscheduled patient services, including many planned/ scheduled day case procedures and a very significant unscheduled care stream.
“It will facilitate the provision of the majority of surgical day cases of low/medium acuity procedures and will allow for more timely access for emergency and complex care cases at the UHG site,” the application reads.
With the level of usage on site, the HSE said the provision of adequate parking would be “essential” for the hub, “which is not presently well served by public transport”.
“The surgery hub is designed for day surgery treatment and patients are to be discharged on the same day as their procedure. Patients will not be in a position to drive after surgical procedure and will need to be transported by car and thus the proposal involves the provision of 108 car parking spaces,” the application reads.
When announced last month, it was indicated that the first patients could pass through the doors as early as next Spring – the rapid build construction is expected to involve a combination of steel and concrete superstructure and pre-cast concrete floor slabs.
Meanwhile, Galway West TD and Government Chief Whip, Hildegarde Naughton, said this week that the construction tender for the new surgical hub will issue this month.
“This new surgical hub will be modelled on the very successful Reeves Centre at Tallaght University Hospital. It is intended that it will be developed and operational next year, thus reducing waiting times for people in the region awaiting elective surgery,” she said.
More like this:
Well-known bar allowed to retain roof over smoking area and toilet access
Crowe’s Bar in Bohermore, Galway, is allowed to retain a roof constructed over a back door adjoin...
Councillor kicks up a stink over smell from Lough Atalia
Uisce Éireann is to investigate a ‘sickening smell’ coming from the water at Lough Atalia in Galw...
Five days of closures at New Road in the city to cause traffic disruption
Five days of closures at New Road in the city are expected to cause major traffic disruption thi...
Video launched this morning celebrating pristine rivers, lakes and estuaries known as Connemara Blue Dots
A video has been launched this morning to celebrate the waters of the west of Ireland and partic...
HSE Figures show that nearly 2,500 people left hospital ED’s in Galway city and county early in the first five months of this year
New HSE figures have shown that just under 2,500 people left hospital emergency departments in G...
The Running order for 2023 Rose of Tralee is unveiled
The Running order for the 2023 Rose of Tralee has been unveiled. The 32 international roses w...
Interest-free caravan loans for Travellers in Tuam
Galway County Council is introducing an interest-free loan for members of the Travelling Communit...
Broadcaster approached for Galway County Council run
One of the county’s best-known broadcasters is to tip his toe into the world of politics – primed...
Galway County Council slammed for letting homes to fall into disrepair
The manner in which Galway County Council allowed a dozen rural houses to fall into a state of di...