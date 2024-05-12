Galway Students wins awards at ATU Galway’s annual Engineering Exhibition and Competition
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
Seven students from ATU Galway have won awards in the ATU Galway’s annual Engineering Exhibition and Competition.
After a thorough shortlisting and voting process, 55 projects were displayed onsite in ATU Galway’s Café Foyer from the 29th of April to the 3rd of May.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
All projects were critiqued and judged by a panel of 28 external engineering representatives from 31 sponsoring companies at the formal competition run on campus on Thursday 2nd of May.
The Galway winners were:
Enda Clogher from Ballinasloe won the Agricultural Engineering Award for “The Engineering Design of a Baler Splitter with a Wrap Retention System”.
Mohamed Yabre from Galway won the Energy Engineering Award for “The Design and Manufacture of Piezoelectric Generator for Low Energy Portable Applications”.
Jack McGuire from Athenry won the Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Specialisation Award for “The Design, Build and Testing of a Prototype Hydraulic Powered Motorbike Trailer.”
Bence Galambos from Whitestrand Park won the Mechanical Engineering, Energy Specialisation Award for “Using Artificial Intelligence in Stroke Treatment”.
Joshua O Hehir Wells from Ballybane won the Mechanical Engineering Design Specialisation Award for “The Design and Build of a Sign Language Translation Glove.
A Special Recognition Award was given to student Cathal Lenehan from Loughrea who narrowly missed out in winning an award but produced extremely high calibre project work focusing on the “Design of a Cost Effective Skin Mesher for the Treatment of Burns.”
Finally, Masoumeh Razaghi Pey Ghaleh, an ATU Galway Biomedical Research student from Iran, who is living in Renmore, won the Runners Up Award in the Postgraduate category for her work on “Optimising Skin Graft Meshing Techniques to Improve Afterburn Care.”
The overall winner was announced as ATU Engineering student Noreen Kennedy from Killaoe, Co Tipperary with her project “Testing new microwave flexible ablation technology in ovine lung”.
Noreen’s achievement now gains her automatic entry into Engineers Ireland’s Innovative Student Engineer of the Year competition which takes place in Dublin in the autumn.
The post Galway Students wins awards at ATU Galway’s annual Engineering Exhibition and Competition appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Councillor says investment in Tuam water supply little comfort to those affected by long term boil notice
Tuam area Councillor Donagh Killilea says a 5 million euro investment in the Tuam Water supply is...
Minister announces increase in Daily Allowances for Gaeltacht families and hostels under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne has announced an increase in daily allowances fo...
Galwayman races across world’s largest ocean as part of circumnavigation of the globe
A 34-year-old Connemara man has completed the sailing expedition of a lifetime – racing 5,500 nau...
O’Toole legacy boost lays foundation for new Stroke Care Centre in Galway
A substantial legacy gift received by the Heart & Stroke Charity Croí from well-known Tuam bu...
Up to 150 Gaeltacht women to start their entrepreneurial journey
A brand new programme for Gaeltacht female entrepreneurs was unveiled last week – designed to g...
Work underway on €5m upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam
Work is underway on the five million euro upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam serv...
Walkers take part in Pieta House Darkness into light events In 20 locations around the city and county.
It is estimated that over 100,000 people took part in the Pieta House Darkness into light walks a...
Galway RNLI crew called out to Hare Island yesterday evening
The Galway RNLI lifeboat crew was launched following a call from the public who reported that fou...
Minister opens new sensory garden as St Dympna’s marks 50-year celebrations
It was a case of acknowledging the past and laying the foundations for the future as St. Dympna’s...