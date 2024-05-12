Minister announces increase in Daily Allowances for Gaeltacht families and hostels under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne has announced an increase in daily allowances for Gaeltacht Families and Hostels that host students going to Irish Summer Colleges.
The daily allowance paid under the Department’s Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge to households recognised under the scheme will be increased by €1, from €12 to €13; and the daily allowance paid to hostels/boarding schools recognised as providing accommodation under the scheme will be increased by €2.50, from €7 to €9.50.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Speaking this morning, Minister Byrne said that he understood the importance of Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge, not only to the Gaeltacht but also in terms of the valuable life experience attendees on courses gain. At the same time, they are immersed in Irish in the Gaeltacht.
He added that the households that provide accommodation are the backbone of this scheme and he wanted to acknowledge their contribution.
He concluded by saying that represents an increase of almost 30% on the daily rate payable to families, while in the context of boarding schools and hostels, it represents an increase of 90% from €5 to €9.50.
The table below outlines the breakdown of increases since 2022:
|Daily Allowance
|Increase allowed
[2022]
|New rate for 2024
|Ordinary courses
|€11 to €12
|€13
|Hostel/boarding school accommodation
|€6 to €7
|€9.50
|ERASMUS Gaeltachta
|€20 to €21
|€22
|ÁRAINN Gaeltachta
|€32 to €33
|€34
The post Minister announces increase in Daily Allowances for Gaeltacht families and hostels under Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway Students wins awards at ATU Galway’s annual Engineering Exhibition and Competition
Seven students from ATU Galway have won awards in the ATU Galway’s annual Engineering Exhib...
Councillor says investment in Tuam water supply little comfort to those affected by long term boil notice
Tuam area Councillor Donagh Killilea says a 5 million euro investment in the Tuam Water supply is...
Galwayman races across world’s largest ocean as part of circumnavigation of the globe
A 34-year-old Connemara man has completed the sailing expedition of a lifetime – racing 5,500 nau...
O’Toole legacy boost lays foundation for new Stroke Care Centre in Galway
A substantial legacy gift received by the Heart & Stroke Charity Croí from well-known Tuam bu...
Up to 150 Gaeltacht women to start their entrepreneurial journey
A brand new programme for Gaeltacht female entrepreneurs was unveiled last week – designed to g...
Work underway on €5m upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam
Work is underway on the five million euro upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam serv...
Walkers take part in Pieta House Darkness into light events In 20 locations around the city and county.
It is estimated that over 100,000 people took part in the Pieta House Darkness into light walks a...
Galway RNLI crew called out to Hare Island yesterday evening
The Galway RNLI lifeboat crew was launched following a call from the public who reported that fou...
Minister opens new sensory garden as St Dympna’s marks 50-year celebrations
It was a case of acknowledging the past and laying the foundations for the future as St. Dympna’s...