O’Toole legacy boost lays foundation for new Stroke Care Centre in Galway

A substantial legacy gift received by the Heart & Stroke Charity Croí from well-known Tuam business couple, the late Joe and Helen O’Toole, is set to transform local and regional community supports for those recovering from a stroke.

Because the donation will lead to the establishment of the Joe & Helen O’Toole Stroke Hub at the Croí Centre in Newcastle Galway.

Building has begun on this new facility which marks a significant advancement in post-hospital discharge stroke care and support services in the West of Ireland, made possible through the enormous generosity of the Joe and Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust.

The new Stroke Hub has been designed by architects Simon J Kelly and is being constructed by Carey Construction with a completion target of year end and being operational in early 2025. This new purpose-built facility will serve as a crucial resource for individuals recovering from stroke, offering essential rehabilitation programmes and carer support services.

This new stroke hub will host Croí’s new stroke recovery day programme, which will provide a comprehensive range of therapies and supports to enhance the quality of life for stroke survivors and their families.

“We are delighted to commence the construction of our new Stroke Hub, a pioneering initiative which will revolutionise stroke care in our community,” said Mark Gantly, Chairman of Croí.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Joe & Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust, we are one step closer to fulfilling our mission of providing comprehensive essential services to individuals affected by stroke.

“This facility will not only offer rehabilitation programmes but will also ensure that stroke survivors and their carers receive the support they need to navigate their recovery journey,” he added.

The new Stroke Hub will be the first of its kind in the West of Ireland and will complement Croí’s comprehensive range of services in cardiovascular disease prevention and post event recovery.

Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and staffed by a dedicated specialist staff, the Stroke hub will serve as a beacon of hope for those recovering from, or affected by a stroke, across the region.

Mary Lardner, trustee of the Joe and Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust and CEO of O’Toole’s Supervalu, Tuam said they were delighted to support Croí in its mission to improve stroke care and support services in the community.

“This new Joe & Helen O’Toole Stroke Hub will not only provide essential rehabilitation programmes but also offer a lifeline of support to stroke survivors and their carers,” she said.

“During their lives, Joe and Helen O’Toole were committed to charitable giving and were keen to see services such as these being provided in the West.

“They would have been proud to see the development of this facility, knowing that it will make a meaningful difference to the lives of so many people living with the impact of a Stroke.

“The Trust is grateful to Croí for the opportunity to continue Joe and Helen’s legacy of charitable giving and to positively impact the lives of those affected by stroke.”

Pictured at the laying of the foundation block for the new Joe & Helen O’Toole Stroke Hub at the Croi Centre, Newcastle, Galway were (from left) Croí Chairman Mark Gantly; Joanna Jordan, Mattie O’Toole and Mary Lardner of the Joe and Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust; Paul Carey, Carey Construction; and Croí Chief Execuitve Mark O’Donnell.