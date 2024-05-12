Up to 150 Gaeltacht women to start their entrepreneurial journey

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A brand new programme for Gaeltacht female entrepreneurs was unveiled last week – designed to give encouragement and opportunity to 150 Gaeltacht women to start their entrepreneurial journey over a three year period.
The CUMASÚ Programme has been initiated and funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta and is being run on the successful EMPOWER model by Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Innovation Hubs and the Munster Technological University (MTU) Rubicon Centre in collaboration with Údarás na Gaeltachta and the gteic network of digital and innovation hubs.
This is the first time that a programme of its kind is being provided on a national level in the Gaeltacht and applications are currently being sought from women in the Gaeltacht areas of Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Meath.
Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary officially launched the program in An Spidéal last week, with Tomás Ó Síocháin, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Dr. Orla Flynn, President of ATU and Professor Maggie Cusack, President of MTU.
At an event that was thronged with female entrepreneurs, businesses, educators and enterprise and rural development organizations, an insight was given into the personal development and business growth opportunities that will be provided to course participants.
In addition, there was a significant virtual attendance of the event via live streaming through the gteic network of Gaeltacht digital and innovation hubs. Launch and registration events were held in gteic hubs centres across the country’s Gaeltacht areas, including one on Inis Meáin.
The gteic network of innovation and digital hubs developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta throughout the Gaeltacht will be central to the delivery of the Cumasú program where the participants will have the opportunity to complete the course at a gteic hub in their own area.
The programme aims to promote and fast-track female entrepreneurship and the ATU Innovation Hub in Galway/Mayo and the MTU Rubicon Centre in Cork both have vast experience delivering entrepreneurship programmes in particular female entrepreneurship programmes. This is the first time they are partnering on such an initiative.
At the launch event Clíona Standún – the third generation in the family business – spoke about how she took over the business at the age of 26 and has been running it with her sister for the last 14 years. Standúns now employs 25 people and is a recognised brand nationally and internationally.
Women living in the Gaeltacht or looking or having set up their businesses in the Gaeltacht areas are encouraged to log onto www.empowerprogramme.ie to apply for the programme.
Places are limited and early application is recommended and further information is available by contacting ATU iHub Mayo on empower.galwaymayo@atu.ie
Pictured: At the launch of EMPOWER Camasú at Stiúideo Cuan, An Spidéal were Minister of State Dara Calleary with Maria Staunton, ATU iHub and Empower Camasú manager.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galwayman races across world’s largest ocean as part of circumnavigation of the globe
A 34-year-old Connemara man has completed the sailing expedition of a lifetime – racing 5,500 nau...
O’Toole legacy boost lays foundation for new Stroke Care Centre in Galway
A substantial legacy gift received by the Heart & Stroke Charity Croí from well-known Tuam bu...
Work underway on €5m upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam
Work is underway on the five million euro upgrade of Luimnaigh Water Treatment Plant in Tuam serv...
Walkers take part in Pieta House Darkness into light events In 20 locations around the city and county.
It is estimated that over 100,000 people took part in the Pieta House Darkness into light walks a...
Galway RNLI crew called out to Hare Island yesterday evening
The Galway RNLI lifeboat crew was launched following a call from the public who reported that fou...
Minister opens new sensory garden as St Dympna’s marks 50-year celebrations
It was a case of acknowledging the past and laying the foundations for the future as St. Dympna’s...
Galway toddler honoured as one of 2024 Water Babies Little Heroes
A Galway toddler who has shown her battling qualities from birth is showing how taking to the wat...
Tour highlights importance of East Galway monuments and heritage sites
History enthusiasts and community group representatives from across the county participated in wh...
Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in city tomorrow
An ‘Emergency Rally’ for Palestine will be held in the city tomorrow. The event is or...