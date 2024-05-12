Up to 150 Gaeltacht women to start their entrepreneurial journey

A brand new programme for Gaeltacht female entrepreneurs was unveiled last week – designed to give encouragement and opportunity to 150 Gaeltacht women to start their entrepreneurial journey over a three year period.

The CUMASÚ Programme has been initiated and funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta and is being run on the successful EMPOWER model by Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Innovation Hubs and the Munster Technological University (MTU) Rubicon Centre in collaboration with Údarás na Gaeltachta and the gteic network of digital and innovation hubs.

This is the first time that a programme of its kind is being provided on a national level in the Gaeltacht and applications are currently being sought from women in the Gaeltacht areas of Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Meath.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary officially launched the program in An Spidéal last week, with Tomás Ó Síocháin, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Dr. Orla Flynn, President of ATU and Professor Maggie Cusack, President of MTU.

At an event that was thronged with female entrepreneurs, businesses, educators and enterprise and rural development organizations, an insight was given into the personal development and business growth opportunities that will be provided to course participants.

In addition, there was a significant virtual attendance of the event via live streaming through the gteic network of Gaeltacht digital and innovation hubs. Launch and registration events were held in gteic hubs centres across the country’s Gaeltacht areas, including one on Inis Meáin.

The gteic network of innovation and digital hubs developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta throughout the Gaeltacht will be central to the delivery of the Cumasú program where the participants will have the opportunity to complete the course at a gteic hub in their own area.

The programme aims to promote and fast-track female entrepreneurship and the ATU Innovation Hub in Galway/Mayo and the MTU Rubicon Centre in Cork both have vast experience delivering entrepreneurship programmes in particular female entrepreneurship programmes. This is the first time they are partnering on such an initiative.

At the launch event Clíona Standún – the third generation in the family business – spoke about how she took over the business at the age of 26 and has been running it with her sister for the last 14 years. Standúns now employs 25 people and is a recognised brand nationally and internationally.

Women living in the Gaeltacht or looking or having set up their businesses in the Gaeltacht areas are encouraged to log onto www.empowerprogramme.ie to apply for the programme.

Places are limited and early application is recommended and further information is available by contacting ATU iHub Mayo on empower.galwaymayo@atu.ie

Pictured: At the launch of EMPOWER Camasú at Stiúideo Cuan, An Spidéal were Minister of State Dara Calleary with Maria Staunton, ATU iHub and Empower Camasú manager.