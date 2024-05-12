Corrandulla based food business selected for €20,000 advertising package
A Corrandulla based food business has been selected for a €20,000 advertising package.
Green Earth Organics has been selected by FBD Insurance to participate in an advertising package worth €140,000 for seven Irish SMEs nationwide.
The selected businesses will be featured on Ireland’s largest Out of Home billboard in Dublin City Centre, enhancing exposure and reaching new audiences.
Kenneth Keavey from Green Earth Organics explains what this campaign will mean to the business
