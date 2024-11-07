New-look Land Cruiser now available for Irish motorists to reserve for 2025

Toyota Ireland has announced that the new version of the Land Cruiser is now available for Irish motorists to reserve. Priced from €69,990, the highly-anticipated commercial model will be available early in 2025.

Also available to order is the new passenger version also available in Q1 2025, with an eye-watering price starting at €140,830, making it a premium vehicle with a premium specification.

Trading, particularly for the commercial model, is expected to be swift so interested parties are encouraged to get a move on!

As the first all-new Land Cruiser in Ireland for 15 years, the stunning new model represents the rebirth of an icon, combining modern-retro exterior styling that harks back to Land Cruiser’s classic design heritage, with a modernised interior and the latest cutting-edge technology.

Equipped to handle the harshest terrain on the planet, Land Cruiser has been the SUV of choice for Irish farmers, adventurers and motoring enthusiasts for decades.

Taking the quality, reliability and durability that Land Cruiser possesses to greater heights, the new model features a powerful 2.8L diesel engine, paired with a redesigned turbocharger, and a new eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering dependable power and ensuring a smoother and more efficient driving experience, whether off or on road.

It also adds electric power steering, replacing the former hydraulic system, providing better handling off-road, and enabling lane assist to be introduced as part of Toyota’s renowned Safety Sense system.

The new Land Cruiser can now tow up to 3.5 tonnes (matching the towing capacity of the Toyota Hilux), making it the ideal choice for those requiring a vehicle that can take on the toughest challenges in the country, city or on any adventure.

In addition to the performance enhancements, passenger versions of the new Land Cruiser feature significant interior upgrades, including a responsive 12.3” touch screen.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the first all-new Land Cruiser in 15 years to Ireland in 2025,” said Zoë Bradley, Head of Marketing Communications and Corporate Affairs in Toyota Ireland

“We previewed it at this year’s Ploughing Championships, where throngs of very eager potential customers lined-up to pay homage to the rugged and reliable icon, so we’re confident this new model will be hugely popular and will build upon the already legendary status of the Land Cruiser journey.

“Because of the expected high demand, we are encouraging people to visit their nearest Toyota dealership to discuss payment options and reserve the new model early to avoid disappointment.”

In Galway the main Toyota dealers are Tony Burke Motors in Ballybrit and Parsons Garage in Tuam. Call Tony Burke Motors on (091) 480123 or emailing: sales@tonyburkemotors.ie. Parsons Garage in Tuam is on (093) 24762.