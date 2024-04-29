  • Services

Services

New children’s Gaeilge series exploring the wild being launched in Moycullen

Published:

New children’s Gaeilge series exploring the wild being launched in Moycullen
Share story:

A new Irish series for children who want to learn more about the wild is being launched in Moycullen tomorrow.

The programme is being created by award-winning production company Abú Media, alongside TG4’s newest children’s channel Cula4.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Campa Fiáin will show children how to live and survive in the wild, and will air on Cula 4 every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30pm after its first broadcast on May 7th.

A first screening will take place at Wildlands in Moycullen tomorrow from 4pm, with a Q&A and survival games on offer afterwards.

The post New children’s Gaeilge series exploring the wild being launched in Moycullen appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway County Council seeking applicants for Athenry Town Centre First Team

Galway County Council is seeking applicants for its Athenry Town Centre First Team. Twelve reside...

no_space
University of Galway triumphs at Education Awards

University of Galway has triumphed at the 2024 Education Awards and Graduate Recruitment Awards w...

no_space
‘Buttoned Up’ initiative launched in Galway aims to end stigma around periods

An initiative, launched today in Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra, aims to end the stigma ...

no_space
Accidents caused by uninsured drivers in Galway rise by a quarter

The number of accidents caused by uninsured drivers in Galway has risen by a quarter. The Motor I...

no_space
Three quarters of a million euro for Dunmore, Maree and Gort for regeneration projects

Three quarters of a million euro has been announced for three Galway projects under the Town and ...

no_space
Initiative to break period stigma to be launched in city this morning

A ‘groundbreaking’ initiative aimed at ending the stigma around periods is being laun...

no_space
Young man who died in road collision in Derrybrien is from East Clare

The young man who died in a road collision in Derrybrien is from East Clare The incident on the R...

no_space
City Councillor calling for CAB money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes

A city councillor is calling for Criminal Assets Bureau money to be ringfenced into setting up yo...

no_space
Man in 20s dies in quad bike collision in Derrybrien

A man in his 20s has died following a quad bike collision in Derrybrien. Gardaí attended the scen...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up