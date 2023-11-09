Net closes on travelling gang

Published:
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
A spate of burglaries across East Galway in the last three weeks that had been carried out by a travelling gang were being targeted by officers working overtime to catch them.
Councillor Peter Roche asked whether there had been a pattern of burglaries identified around Monivea, Colemanstown and Ballygar in recent weeks.
“They’re being carried out in the same fashion. Breaking the back down and opening the front door to get a quick exit,” he asked at the County Joint Policing Committee meeting in Loughrea.
Detective Superintendent Shane Cummins said Gardaí had identified a trend in the last two to three weeks of break-ins from Monivea to Mountbellew, which occurred Wednesday to Saturday and usually between 3pm and 9pm.
“They are a travelling gang, but they need to have some sort of local input to identify properties. We have a dedicated plan in place, which is about high visibility.”
He said the Gardaí ran a very expensive operation over the weekend involving units from Galway, Mayo and Roscommon on overtime to mount widespread patrols targeting criminal travelling to the area.
“We didn’t effect an arrest yet but there were two reported burglaries in the last week, which is a significant drop.”
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Eyrecourt disability advocate welcomes accessibility improvements but says more needs to be done
A leading disability advocate is welcoming planned accessibility improvements in Eyrecourt but sa...
Salthill-native Senator warns Taoiseach to sit back and listen during international Gaza conference
Salthill-native Senator, Gerard Craughwell is recommending The Taoiseach should sit back and list...
Galway visionaries can avail of Going for Growth to develop their businesses
Going for Growth’s past participants from Galway are encouraging female entrepreneurs in the coun...
Timeless property sitting in picturesque countryside
Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Mountbellew is this two-storey house which boasts a tim...
Cathedral’s stained-glass windows shed light on our past
The town of Loughrea has no shortage of attractions – from its Blue Flag beach to its vibrant soc...
IONIQ 6 named as Irish Car of the Year 2024
In what has been an incredibly successful year for Hyundai and a host of awards for their IONIQ 6...
Dáithí’s transplanted locks shave years off
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Since going public about his hair transplant...
Taking your chances on thumbing to home
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Back in the day we never called it hitchhiking or even hi...
Volunteers who make the world a better place on so many fronts
They’re the unsung heroes at the heart of their communities and sports clubs; quietly carrying ou...