Work begins on new footpaths for Rosshill Road

Works have started on new footpaths on Rosshill Road.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says this infrastructure is vital for the health and safety of local residents.





He adds the next step would be the resurfacing of local roads.

Cllr Cheevers says money should be ringfenced in annual budgets going forward for footpaths and roads maintenance.

