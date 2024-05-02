Athenry student makes final of National Student Enterprise Awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A third year student at Presentation College Athenry has made the finals of the National Student Enterprise awards.
Cormac Monaghan has made the finals of the intermediate catagory with his business ‘Esker Timber Creations’ which focuses on garden goods made from upcycled wooden pallets and seasonal wares.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Esker Timber Creations has also featured at a number of markets across the county this year, traveling as far as Wicklow.
Cormac has been speaking to our reporter Caoimhe Killeen about the business:
A group from the Jes are representing Galway in the senior category, and you can hear them speak about their project ‘Corrib Pursuits’ tomorrow on FYI Galway at 5pm
The post Athenry student makes final of National Student Enterprise Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Lack of evening bus service between Loughrea and City at ‘crisis stage’
The lack of an evening bus service between Loughrea and Galway city is getting to ‘crisis s...
Work begins on new footpaths for Rosshill Road
Works have started on new footpaths on Rosshill Road. Councillor Alan Cheevers says this infrastr...
Food truck reported stolen in Knocknacarra area
A food truck has been reported stolen from the Knocknacarra area. The ‘Everything I like Fo...
Galway IFA executives urge farmers to attend meeting with Euro elections candidates
13 MEP candidates for this region, Midlands North West will attend the IFA’s election meeti...
University of Galway report finds 23 per cent of 15 to 17-year-old girls at risk of depression.
A University of Galway report has found older girls are most likely to report low mental health, ...
Shots fired at house in city’s Castle Park
Criminal damage has been caused to a house in Castlepark in the city after shots were fired at th...
Call for plebiscite on directly elected Mayor of Galway to be included in June 7th elections
Senator Lisa Chambers is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Local Government Darragh O’...
Events across Galway to take place for Hello, How are you? on May 15th
Events will be held across Galway city and county on May 15th to mark Mental Health Ireland’...
Local groups encouraged to attend EU Just Transition Fund meetings Ballinasloe and Glenamaddy
A series of public information evenings exploring the EU Just Transition Fund are to be held in B...