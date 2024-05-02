Athenry student makes final of National Student Enterprise Awards

A third year student at Presentation College Athenry has made the finals of the National Student Enterprise awards.

Cormac Monaghan has made the finals of the intermediate catagory with his business ‘Esker Timber Creations’ which focuses on garden goods made from upcycled wooden pallets and seasonal wares.





Esker Timber Creations has also featured at a number of markets across the county this year, traveling as far as Wicklow.

Cormac has been speaking to our reporter Caoimhe Killeen about the business:

A group from the Jes are representing Galway in the senior category, and you can hear them speak about their project ‘Corrib Pursuits’ tomorrow on FYI Galway at 5pm

