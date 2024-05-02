A food truck has been reported stolen from the Knocknacarra area.

The ‘Everything I like Food Company’s’ truck was parked just off the Clybaun Road in Knocknacarra before it was stolen last night.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The company reported the truck as stolen via a social media post on Instagram.

Gardaí confirmed to Galway Bay FM News they are investigating the incident.

The post Food truck reported stolen in Knocknacarra area appeared first on Galway Bay FM.