Food truck reported stolen in Knocknacarra area
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A food truck has been reported stolen from the Knocknacarra area.
The ‘Everything I like Food Company’s’ truck was parked just off the Clybaun Road in Knocknacarra before it was stolen last night.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The company reported the truck as stolen via a social media post on Instagram.
Gardaí confirmed to Galway Bay FM News they are investigating the incident.
The post Food truck reported stolen in Knocknacarra area appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Lack of evening bus service between Loughrea and City at ‘crisis stage’
The lack of an evening bus service between Loughrea and Galway city is getting to ‘crisis s...
Athenry student makes final of National Student Enterprise Awards
A third year student at Presentation College Athenry has made the finals of the National Student ...
Work begins on new footpaths for Rosshill Road
Works have started on new footpaths on Rosshill Road. Councillor Alan Cheevers says this infrastr...
Galway IFA executives urge farmers to attend meeting with Euro elections candidates
13 MEP candidates for this region, Midlands North West will attend the IFA’s election meeti...
University of Galway report finds 23 per cent of 15 to 17-year-old girls at risk of depression.
A University of Galway report has found older girls are most likely to report low mental health, ...
Shots fired at house in city’s Castle Park
Criminal damage has been caused to a house in Castlepark in the city after shots were fired at th...
Call for plebiscite on directly elected Mayor of Galway to be included in June 7th elections
Senator Lisa Chambers is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Local Government Darragh O’...
Events across Galway to take place for Hello, How are you? on May 15th
Events will be held across Galway city and county on May 15th to mark Mental Health Ireland’...
Local groups encouraged to attend EU Just Transition Fund meetings Ballinasloe and Glenamaddy
A series of public information evenings exploring the EU Just Transition Fund are to be held in B...