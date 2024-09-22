Music Generation Galway County reveals details of brand new festival

A host of leading singers and musicians from the world of trad and folk will take part in a new winter festival in Galway when the inaugural Galway TradFest take place this November

The inaugural event – from Monday, November 11, to Sunday, November 17 – will feature concerts; masterclasses in music, song and dance; a festival session trail, instrument taster sessions; theatre, and more to offer unparalleled access to high-level Irish traditional music opportunities at home in Galway.

And the aim of this new initiative by Music Generation Galway County is to ensure that Galway TradFest and its educational programme (GEATA) will become an annual event which will be celebrated county-wide, and overtime attract visitors from across Ireland and the world.

The name ‘geata'(gate/gateway) symbolises that, through high-level masterclasses, mentoring, instrument taster sessions, performances, theatre and other programme activities, the project will come to represent a gateway to access and opportunity for children and young people from Galway and also those visiting the area for the event.

Galway TradFest will comprise an eclectic concert programme featuring some of Ireland’s leading exponents of traditional music, song and dance.

Sharon Shannon, Beoga, Pauline Scanlon and Niall McCabe, amongst others, will all perform as part of ‘Le Chéile’, a ‘We are Music Generation Youth Orchestra Concert’ which will take place at University of Galway on November 16.

Concerts at a variety of other venues will include performances from Iarla Ó Lionáird & Tim Edey, Máirtín O’Connor, the Kane Sisters & John Blake, Niamh Ní Charra & Kevin Corbett, Ruth Smith & Fergal Scahill & guests, and a ‘Livefeed’ showcase concert which provides an opportunity for young bands & soloists to perform.

On the morning of November 17, upwards of 15 of Ireland’s best known Irish traditional performers and tutors will deliver masterclasses to children and young people at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in Galway’s Gaeltacht region.

The Artistic Director of Galway TradFest is Music Generation Galway County’s Music Development officer, Eric Cunningham.

“As part of our strategic plans to ensure the best outcomes for Galway’s children and young people where performance music education is concerned, we need to address the fact that when it comes to our Irish traditional arts, all too often too many of Galway’s young performers must travel outside the County to access high-level tuition,” he said.

“With the advent of Galway TradFest and GEATA I envisage that this will change. We are looking forward to hosting a local annual event where Galway’s young people will get to learn from visiting tutors and practitioners and indeed engage at home in Galway with young visiting performers with shared interests,” he added.

Full programme details are available on www.galwaytradfest.ie.

Pictured with Sharon Shannon are Ellen Cunningham (cello) Ella O’ Connor (fiddle) Dylan Joyce (bodhrán) Nicole Mc Laughlin (concertina) Evan Cunningham (flute) in An Spidéal, (Spiddal) Connemara, Galway at the announcement of Galway TradFest by Music Generation Galway County. Photo: Ray Ryan/