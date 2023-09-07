Murphy’s big haul enough for Pearses to carry day

-
Padraig Pearses 1-20
Killimor 1-13
ELEVEN points from Cian Murphy saw 14-man Padraig Pearses advanced to the quarter-finals of the Senior Hurling B Championship following a dramatic seven-point victory over 13-man Killimor in Loughrea on Saturday evening.
With just three points between the sides in the final minute, a goal and a point for Pearses ensured that it would be Killimor who drop into the dreaded relegation final with Athenry. Having just been promoted last year, the club will be hoping that it’s not a swift return to the Intermediate ranks.
Having lost their previous two games, the Ballymacward-Gurteen side needed to get off to a good start, and they found themselves 0-6 to 0-2 up in the opening quarter.
Cian Murphy opened the scoring with a free before Kevin Hanney replied with a free of his own after winning a Sean O’Grady puck out. Tomas Flannery and Hanney traded scores before Pearses – despite giving the ball away needlessly at times – thanks to three further frees from Murphy, and a score from Ronan Bellew.
Killimor then fashioned a goal chance, but Anthony Callagy struck his effort straight at Fearghal Flannery in the Pearses goal. Eoin Horan did manage to tap over the rebound to reduce the deficit to three points.
Pictured: Pearses’ Dean Reilly aiming for the posts as Killimor’s Shane Whelan prepares to challenge during Saturday’s Senior B Hurling Championship clash in Loughrea. Photo: David Cunniffe.
