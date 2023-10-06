  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Entertainment

Mozart centre stage for annual Emily Anderson concert

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Mozart centre stage for annual Emily Anderson concert Mozart centre stage for annual Emily Anderson concert
Share story:

The UK based Castalian Quartet, and Finghin Collins on piano will perform a series of works by Mozart for this year’s annual Emily Anderson memorial concert, which takes place next Friday, October 13, at the University of Galway.  The event will start at 7.30pm.

A highlight of Music for Galway’s season, this annual concert honours one of UG’s most renowned graduates and takes place in the hall at the Aula Maxima which has been named after her.

Anderson (1891-1962) who was best known as a music historian, was also a linguist, who became the first Professor of German at the institute then known as University College Galway. She held that post from 1917-20, after which she moved to England. In 1923 she joined the British Foreign Office and during World War II, was based in Cairo where she played a key role decoding German messages. She was awarded an OBE by the Government for this.

Anderson’s classic work, The Letters of Mozart & His Family, was first published in 1938, giving the English-speaking world access to his words and correspondence.

In 1961, after she retired from her foreign office post, she did the same for Beethoven. She was awarded an Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for her translation work.

Pictured: The Castalian Quartet and pianist Finghin Collins will perform this year’s programme.

More like this:
no_space
Galway City Councillors asked to back hike in property tax

Galway City Councillors will be asked to increase Local Property Tax (LPT) by 15% at their meetin...

no_space
New Wolfe Tone crossing will be finished for next summer

Work on the new €1.8 million pedestrian crossing on the south side of Wolfe Tone Bridge, which st...

no_space
Plan for thousands of new homes in Galway in jeopardy

Plans for thousands of houses on the east side of the city have been thrown into jeopardy by the ...

no_space
Taking audiences on deep dive into nature

Wildlife documentary cameraman Ken O’ Sullivan will be in the city’s Town Hall Theatre this Frida...

no_space
High-flying Galway United slam six goals past hapless Athlone Town

Galway United 6 Athlone Town 0 Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park WELL, the First Divisi...

no_space
Warning to pet owners after ‘fatberg’ washes up at Silverstrand

Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets on a lead on city beaches after a suspected palm o...

no_space
Express yourself with high-energy Punk Alley

Punk Alley, “a loud, wild, and unapologetic joyride of live original punk music and high energy d...

no_space
Scope for improvement as Galway basketball teams come unstuck in weekend action

ALL four Galway sides were in national league action last weekend on the first full round of game...

no_space
Terri embracing Halloween spirit with spooky exhibition

An exhibition of new work from freelance illustrator and fine artist, Terri Kelleher, a member of...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up