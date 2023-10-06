Mozart centre stage for annual Emily Anderson concert
The UK based Castalian Quartet, and Finghin Collins on piano will perform a series of works by Mozart for this year’s annual Emily Anderson memorial concert, which takes place next Friday, October 13, at the University of Galway. The event will start at 7.30pm.
A highlight of Music for Galway’s season, this annual concert honours one of UG’s most renowned graduates and takes place in the hall at the Aula Maxima which has been named after her.
Anderson (1891-1962) who was best known as a music historian, was also a linguist, who became the first Professor of German at the institute then known as University College Galway. She held that post from 1917-20, after which she moved to England. In 1923 she joined the British Foreign Office and during World War II, was based in Cairo where she played a key role decoding German messages. She was awarded an OBE by the Government for this.
Anderson’s classic work, The Letters of Mozart & His Family, was first published in 1938, giving the English-speaking world access to his words and correspondence.
In 1961, after she retired from her foreign office post, she did the same for Beethoven. She was awarded an Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for her translation work.
Pictured: The Castalian Quartet and pianist Finghin Collins will perform this year’s programme.
