Motorists warned to move cars from Salthill carparks ahead of Storm Debi

Motorists have been advised to move their cars from the public car parks in Salthill ahead of Storm Debi’s arrival.

And a number of roads in Galway city are set to close in the early hours of the morning due to Storm Debi.

The City Council has advised that the following roads will close while there is a Status Red warning in place (from 3am to 5am in the eastern part of the county).

• Salthill – from the mini-roundabout at Blackrock and the entire Prom as far as Galway Business School.

• Silverstrand Road

• Rosshill Road – a section of the Rosshill Road along the forest area will be closed off to the public

Ballyloughane Road (beach) remains open, but road users are advised to avoid the area during the red weather alert.

Roads will reopen when the Red Warning has been lifted by Met Eireann, and following attendance and clean up by Galway City Council crews on Monday.

Motorists have been told to remove cars from car parks at Salthill, Toft (beside the aquarium), Silverstrand and Ballyloughane Beach.

A Council spokesperson said: “There may be impacts in Galway City including flooding, overtopping, damage to exposed and vulnerable structures, disruption to services and transport, power outages, and fallen trees/ branches.

“The Local Coordination Group will meet again at 7am to review the impact of the storm and co-ordinate further response and assistance to the public.”

Sandbags have been placed at following locations for the public:

Seapoint in Salthill

Fire Station

Claddagh Hall

Spanish Arch

Docks beside the pedestrian crossing at St Nicholas Street

Schools and preschools have been asked to stay closed until 10am in counties where a Red or Orange warning is in operation and Bus Éireann school buses will not run in the morning in those counties. Afternoon services will operate as normal unless road conditions prevent them.