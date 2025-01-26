MEP finds it inexplicable that the Irish Government only requested help from the EU yesterday afternoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands – North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has reacted angrily to confirmation from the European Commissioner for Crisis Management that the Irish Government only requested help at 4pm yesterday despite being offered assistance on Wednesday last.

Commissioner Hadja Lahbib confirmed this in a message to MEP Mullooly last night saying that they had been in contact with the Irish Government since the 22nd of January but it was only yesterday afternoon that Ireland decided to request the activation of the Union Civil Protection Mechanism specifically for a large mobile generator capacity

Speaking last night, Ciaran Mullooly said that urgent action is needed to get generators to maintain water and proper safety standards in half a million homes.