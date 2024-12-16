Martina Kinane elected new Cathaoirleach of County Galway

Gort/Kinvara Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of County Galway.

She succeeds her Fianna Fail party colleague Albert Dolan, who was recently elected to the Dáil.

Cathaoirleach Kinane told the chair at County Hall this afternoon, where there were also three new councillors taking seats left vacant by new TDs.

They are Sean Broderick to replace Albert Dolan, Martin McNamara to replace Louis O’ Hara, and Siobhan McHugh-Ryan to replace Pete Roche.

David Nevin and Chloe Nolan spoke to them afterwards – and the first person you’ll hear is Sean Broderick.