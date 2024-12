A woman is in a critical condition at Portiuncula University Hospital after a serious assault at a residence in Ballinasloe.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained at an unnamed Garda station in Galway.

Gardaí were alerted to the assault at approximately 7pm on Monday, December 9th, where the woman in her 50s was found to have received serious injuries.

She remains in a critical condition in hospital, and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.