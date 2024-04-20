  • Services

Services

Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle to receive over €10 Million for facilities through Community Centre Investment Fund

Published:

Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle to receive over €10 Million for facilities through Community Centre Investment Fund
Share story:

The areas of Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle are to receive over €10 million euro for the construction of Community Centres following an announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Minister Humphreys made the announcement in Galway City this morning as part of an overall allocation of €30 Million that will be awarded with 12 new centres to be built across the country.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The investment of €10,343,255 to Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle is over a third of the funds allocated nationally. Of the Maigh Cuilinn has received the highest funding possible of €6 million euro with Newcastle receiving €4,343,355.

It’s the first time in the history of the State that a dedicated fund has been set up to deliver new-build community centres in Rural Ireland.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Minister Humpherys commended both communities for the work done on both projects

Seamus Davey, Chairman of the Newcastle Combined Community Association said they have been dreaming about this day for many years.

Members of Forbairt Pobail Mhaigh Cuillinn and other local clubs and schools gathered at Teach na Gaeilge in the village today to celebrate the announcement:

The post Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle to receive over €10 Million for facilities through Community Centre Investment Fund appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
State funds to protect historic monuments

Ten Galway sites will share almost half a million euro after the Government’s weekend announced a...

no_space
FF picks its team for Tuam local election vote

Fianna Fail has confirmed the party’s selection for the Tuam Municipal Council area – and it does...

no_space
Gort Cancer Support picks its colour for fundraising initiative

Gort Cancer Support is hoping its new fundraising initiative will help them in their efforts to p...

no_space
University of Galway launches new scholarship in honour of actress Siobhán McKenna

University of Galway has launched a new scholarship in honour of renowned actress, Siobhán McKenn...

no_space
Three arrested after highly visible incident near gates of UHG

Three people have been released from Garda custody following a highly visible incident near the g...

no_space
Close to a million euro worth of cannabis seized in Galway city

Close to a million euro worth of cannabis has been seized at a property in Galway city, and two m...

no_space
Cloonboo motorist nabbed during National Slow Down Day

A motorist has been detected driving at 112 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone in Cork. Another was...

no_space
Plans advancing for major active travel project along N63 in Abbeyknockmoy

Plans are advancing for a major active travel project along the N63 in Abbeyknockmoy. At a meetin...

no_space
Three Galway companies make finals of EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Three Galway companies have made the finals of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024. Ruth Mackey,...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up