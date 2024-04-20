Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle to receive over €10 Million for facilities through Community Centre Investment Fund
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The areas of Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle are to receive over €10 million euro for the construction of Community Centres following an announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.
Minister Humphreys made the announcement in Galway City this morning as part of an overall allocation of €30 Million that will be awarded with 12 new centres to be built across the country.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The investment of €10,343,255 to Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle is over a third of the funds allocated nationally. Of the Maigh Cuilinn has received the highest funding possible of €6 million euro with Newcastle receiving €4,343,355.
It’s the first time in the history of the State that a dedicated fund has been set up to deliver new-build community centres in Rural Ireland.
Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Minister Humpherys commended both communities for the work done on both projects
Seamus Davey, Chairman of the Newcastle Combined Community Association said they have been dreaming about this day for many years.
Members of Forbairt Pobail Mhaigh Cuillinn and other local clubs and schools gathered at Teach na Gaeilge in the village today to celebrate the announcement:
The post Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle to receive over €10 Million for facilities through Community Centre Investment Fund appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
State funds to protect historic monuments
Ten Galway sites will share almost half a million euro after the Government’s weekend announced a...
FF picks its team for Tuam local election vote
Fianna Fail has confirmed the party’s selection for the Tuam Municipal Council area – and it does...
Gort Cancer Support picks its colour for fundraising initiative
Gort Cancer Support is hoping its new fundraising initiative will help them in their efforts to p...
University of Galway launches new scholarship in honour of actress Siobhán McKenna
University of Galway has launched a new scholarship in honour of renowned actress, Siobhán McKenn...
Three arrested after highly visible incident near gates of UHG
Three people have been released from Garda custody following a highly visible incident near the g...
Close to a million euro worth of cannabis seized in Galway city
Close to a million euro worth of cannabis has been seized at a property in Galway city, and two m...
Cloonboo motorist nabbed during National Slow Down Day
A motorist has been detected driving at 112 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone in Cork. Another was...
Plans advancing for major active travel project along N63 in Abbeyknockmoy
Plans are advancing for a major active travel project along the N63 in Abbeyknockmoy. At a meetin...
Three Galway companies make finals of EY Entrepreneur of the Year
Three Galway companies have made the finals of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024. Ruth Mackey,...