Locals object to housing development in Williamstown on basis of "no demand"

Published:

  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Locals have objected to the project in Williamstown – on the basis of there being “no demand” for housing in the area.

HF Contracts is looking to build 15 new homes at a site beside the existing Bealach na Ceartan estate.

15 homes might seem like a modest development – but the core argument put forward is that it’s 15 homes too many, because there’s no demand for housing in Williamstown at all.

They point to 14 vacant homes in nearby Loch na Corra, described as a “ghost estate”.

A stark lack of services in the area are also highlighted – such as no local GP, no childcare, no public transport, and no full-time Gardaí.

County planners are due to make a decision in the coming days.

