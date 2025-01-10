  • Services

Services

Local auctioneer predicts price of 3-bed semi in Galway will increase by 10 percent this year

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local auctioneer predicts price of 3-bed semi in Galway will increase by 10 percent this year
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The average price of a second hand, three-bed semi detached home in Galway will rise by 10 percent this year.

That’s according to the Real Estate Alliance, which says the average three-bed semi in Galway City is now €370 thousand.

That’s up 10 percent compared to December 2023.

Meanwhile, the latest REA house price index shows the average three-bed semi in the county stands at €270 thousand.

James Heaslip of DNG Galway told John Morley that prices in County Galway rose by 17 percent over the past year.

More like this:
no_space
An Bord Pleanala clears way for new school for The Bish in Dangan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new school...

no_space
14 Galway arts organisations to receive €4.1m

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM4.1 million euro in funding is being shared among 14 ...

no_space
Galway motorists and pedestrians urged not to be complacent despite lifting of Orange warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway motorists and pedestrians are being urged not ...

no_space
Quartet all set for latest Poetry Lobby

Four fine poets are on the bill for the upcoming Poetry Lobby reading in the Menlo Park Hotel. ...

no_space
City parking pandemonium as meters are out of action

The city’s public parking regime was plunged into chaos this week after a dispute between City Ha...

no_space
Galway United manager predicts two-way split in league as clubs splash the cash

Galway United make the short hop down the M18 this evening for their first preseason friendly of ...

no_space
Volunteers make icy footpaths safe — as City Council only treats the roads surfaces

A volunteer group has taken upon itself to salt footpaths in the city in the current cold snap in...

no_space
Parking fiasco another fine mess of Galway City Council’s making

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Well, that’s another fine mess that...

no_space
Much-travelled Kenny is back with his own as history dawns

By DARREN KELLY AT national level, Mattie Kenny is known as the former Dublin manager, former ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up