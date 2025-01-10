Local auctioneer predicts price of 3-bed semi in Galway will increase by 10 percent this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The average price of a second hand, three-bed semi detached home in Galway will rise by 10 percent this year.

That’s according to the Real Estate Alliance, which says the average three-bed semi in Galway City is now €370 thousand.

That’s up 10 percent compared to December 2023.

Meanwhile, the latest REA house price index shows the average three-bed semi in the county stands at €270 thousand.

James Heaslip of DNG Galway told John Morley that prices in County Galway rose by 17 percent over the past year.