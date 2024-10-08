  • Services

Leabhar nua ar fáil do ghasúir

Published:

Leabhar nua ar fáil do ghasúir
Learaí an Cheoil an t-anim atá ar leabhar nua Mháirtín Davy Ó Coistealbha scriofa do ghasúir.

Cuireadh seoil leis an leabhair Tigh Phadraicín sna Forbacha óiche Chultúr. Is í an t-iriseoir, Bernie Ní Fhlatharta, a rinne an ónoir sin. Dúirt sí go raibh diabhalaíocht agus grinn sna scéalta agus go raibh Gaeilge álainn Chonamara ionta a bhí easca le leamh agus le tuiscint.

Sa leabhar seo tá trí scéal a bhí foilsithe cheanna fhéin ag Cló Chois Fharraige i 1981 agus an chuid eile nua san eagrán nua foilsithe an uair seo ag COGG (Comhairle Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscoileanna). Tá pictúirí dáthula ionta le Denis Baker.

Dúirt Máirtín go raibh na scéalta bunaithe ar a óige in Indreabhán.

Dúirt sé freisin go raibh sé buioch de COGG as an saineolas agus as an gcabhair chun na scéalta a chuir ar fáil do phobal na Gaeilge.

Tá an leabhar ar fáil i siopaí ar fud an cheantair.

Micheál S Mac Donnacha, Óifigeach Oideachais COGG, an Seanadóir Seán Kyne, Bernie Ní Fhlatharta, Máirtin Davy Ó Coistealbha, an t-údar, agus Ruth Gordon, Comhairle Condae na Gaillimhe ag seoladh an leabhar Tigh Phadraicín.

