Leabhar nua ar fáil do ghasúir

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Learaí an Cheoil an t-anim atá ar leabhar nua Mháirtín Davy Ó Coistealbha scriofa do ghasúir.
Cuireadh seoil leis an leabhair Tigh Phadraicín sna Forbacha óiche Chultúr. Is í an t-iriseoir, Bernie Ní Fhlatharta, a rinne an ónoir sin. Dúirt sí go raibh diabhalaíocht agus grinn sna scéalta agus go raibh Gaeilge álainn Chonamara ionta a bhí easca le leamh agus le tuiscint.
Sa leabhar seo tá trí scéal a bhí foilsithe cheanna fhéin ag Cló Chois Fharraige i 1981 agus an chuid eile nua san eagrán nua foilsithe an uair seo ag COGG (Comhairle Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscoileanna). Tá pictúirí dáthula ionta le Denis Baker.
Dúirt Máirtín go raibh na scéalta bunaithe ar a óige in Indreabhán.
Dúirt sé freisin go raibh sé buioch de COGG as an saineolas agus as an gcabhair chun na scéalta a chuir ar fáil do phobal na Gaeilge.
Tá an leabhar ar fáil i siopaí ar fud an cheantair.
Micheál S Mac Donnacha, Óifigeach Oideachais COGG, an Seanadóir Seán Kyne, Bernie Ní Fhlatharta, Máirtin Davy Ó Coistealbha, an t-údar, agus Ruth Gordon, Comhairle Condae na Gaillimhe ag seoladh an leabhar Tigh Phadraicín.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Museum display chronicles Boston Scientific’s 30-year contribution to Galway
They arrived into Galway as a white knight on the jobs front, coming in the wake of Digital’s dev...
Calasanctius girls roll back years after half a century
It’s half a century since the sat in a classroom together but the Calasanctius College, Oranmore,...
Unique opportunity to purchase a rural idyll property for sale near Spiddal
DNG Martin O'Connor Land Sales are delighted to offer sale this unique and wonderful property loc...
Commendations award to two Gardaí involved in Dunguaire rescue
Two Galway Garda heroes have been awarded Commendations with Distinction following their rescue o...
Tuam’s business community’s anger as open-air drinkers instal tents in public area
Businesses in Tuam are up in arms over the fact that a green area close to the town centre is occ...
Connemara community groups benefit from slice of Wind Park’s €120,000 fund
A total of €120,000 has been distributed to 38 volunteer groups – the latest tranche of cash from...
Kylemore tops – but down on visitors
There was a dramatic drop in numbers visiting Galway’s top hot spot last year when nearly a milli...
Best Buddies – Weather fails to dampen spirit of walkers along the Prom
The weather was not the best – but it could not dampen the spirits of all those who came out to t...
Galway United stars of the past play their part for old colleagues
He may have made his name playing with a slightly bigger ball but, proving that class is permanen...