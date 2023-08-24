Land of opportunity at Redmount Hill, Ballinasloe

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A strong interest has been expressed in a large residential holding of land located at Redmount Hill, Ballinasloe, coming for Auction on this Friday August 25th at Gullanes Hotel. The property containing 62.6 acres (Folio GY31128) are located in close proximity to the village of Laurencetown and are also central to towns of Ballinasloe, Banagher and Portumna. Lands are being sold by Paddy Keane Auctioneers of Ballinasloe with a guide price of €800,000.
The property presents a rare opportunity to acquire a superbly located farm which are of the best elevated grazing ground, particularly noted for its fattening qualities in a highly sought after area. The land is laid out in two closeby divisions of 44 acres and 18 acres respectively, part of which boasts of substantial road frontage.
Historically the farm was renowned as the home of the former Roohan and Redmount Pedigree Hereford and Charolais herds.
(Lot 1) – Lands consisting of 44 acres are of prime quality, all in pasture which contains the family home extending to nearly 1300 ft², which require renovation. External to the house is a yard, crush, older style buildings, a hayshed with lean-to off. A unique feature of the yard was an under-ground tank that collected water/sludge and effluent that in turn was pumped to the land by a sprinkler system.
Lot 2 is a 18 Acre tract of land in one field also in permanent pasture, situated a very short distance from lot 1.
The farm will be offered for sale in lots, (1) being the 44 acres with buildings, (2) the 18 division whereas (3) will be the entire.
Overall the farm would make a fine addition to an existing farm or could form the basis of a new standalone operation.
