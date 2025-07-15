  • Services

Fresh application lodged for major sports facility in Athenry

Fresh plans for a major sports training facility at Mountain South, Athenry have been lodged with Galway County Council.

The project is being led by Galway United FC in association with Connacht Hockey.

This isn’t the first attempt to build the ambitious facility, with the first set of plans refused permission in 2022 after falling short for county planners.

A revised effort across a 25 acre site was unveiled this time last year, and campaigners will be hoping this time around they’ve built a cast-iron case.

The floodlit facility would consist of two full-size football pitches and a full-size hockey pitch, along with changing facilities, offices, meeting rooms and a gym.

It’ll cater to Galway United’s women’s and men’s teams across multiple age groups, as well as local hockey teams who have struggled with access to facilities.

In a statement, Galway United and Connacht Hockey acknowledge the support and commitment of Glenamaddy brothers Luke and Brian Comer, who provided the land.

