Step forward for 55 social homes and special needs facility in Athenry

Step forward for 55 social homes and special needs facility in Athenry
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

55 social homes and a new care home are coming to Athenry as two developments move a step forward.

A 12-unit development and a 5-bed care home facility is planned for Cullairbaun, while a 43-unit development with 57 parking spaces is planned for Gort Mhaoilir.

Both developments got councillor backing with some amendments, and it’s expected both will be completed toward the end of 2026.

Fine Gael Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Peter Feeney has been speaking to Sarah Slevin about some of the concerns and amendments to the developments

 

