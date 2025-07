This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating after a car parked in the driveway of a house on Rahoon Road was set on fire.

The criminal damage incident which severely damaged the grey Ford Mondeo took place in the early hours of Friday between 3 and 3:10am.

There was a report of a male on a bike acting suspiciously beside the house prior to the fire.

Galway Gardai are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and observed any suspicious activity.