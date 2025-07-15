145 fines for unlawful use of bus lanes in Galway over past two years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí have issued 145 fines for the unlawful use of bus lanes in Galway over the past two years.

According to the Irish Times, 74 of the bus lane fixed charge penalty notices were given to drivers in 2023, but that dropped to 48 in 2024.

Nationally, however, there was a 28 per cent jump in the number of drivers given fixed penalty notices for the offence last year, when over 6,000 were caught.

The increase is being put down to better monitoring, and the majority of fines – over 4,300 – were in Dublin, 690 were in Cork city and 590 in Limerick.