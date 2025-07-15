Independent Ireland party expected to back Catherine Connolly for presidential bid

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Independent Ireland party appears to be backing Catherine Connolly for a presidential bid

The independent Galway-West TD already has the support of the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and a number of Independent TD and Senators

This afternoon Deputy Connolly is making her pitch to the Labour party

To get a name on the ballot paper any prospective candidate needs the support of 20 Oireachtas members.

Independent Ireland Deputy Michael Collins says Catherine Connolly would be a good fit for the position – but his party will take time to meet her, before giving the official nod: