Catherine Connolly to make Presidential campaign pitch at Labour meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is to make her Presidential campaign pitch at a Labour Party meeting today.

According to the Irish Independent, the party will go into a consultation process following the Independent TD’s presentation at 4:30 this afternoon at Leinster House.

Last week, the Social Democrats national executive voted to support Deputy Connolly’s bid, who also has the backing of People Before Profit and a number of Independents.

To get a name on the ballot paper any prospective candidate needs the support of 20 Oireachtas members.

Meanwhile, the application process for the Fine Gael nominations closes at 4 o’clock today.