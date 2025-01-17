Kids explain what's wrong with their teddies at annual Teddy Bear Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

You may not be aware – but a very special hospital has been set up in Galway this week and it’s already treated hundreds if not thousands of patients.

It is of course the annual Teddy Bear Hospital for kids at University of Galway, which aims to tackle fear, anxiety and stigma around healthcare.

Special teddy friendly X-Ray machines, a high-tech surgical hub, a blood lab, and a fully stocked pharmacy – the hospital has everything needed to ensure world class care.

And this year, there was even a Teddy disco offering dance as a promising new breakthrough treatment for minor ailments.

David Nevin and Chloe Nolan have been at the hospital to investigate, and they bring us this special report.