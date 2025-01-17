  • Services

Services

Kids explain what's wrong with their teddies at annual Teddy Bear Hospital

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Kids explain what's wrong with their teddies at annual Teddy Bear Hospital
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

You may not be aware – but a very special hospital has been set up in Galway this week and it’s already treated hundreds if not thousands of patients.
It is of course the annual Teddy Bear Hospital for kids at University of Galway, which aims to tackle fear, anxiety and stigma around healthcare.
Special teddy friendly X-Ray machines, a high-tech surgical hub, a blood lab, and a fully stocked pharmacy – the hospital has everything needed to ensure world class care.
And this year, there was even a Teddy disco offering dance as a promising new breakthrough treatment for minor ailments.
David Nevin and Chloe Nolan have been at the hospital to investigate, and they bring us this special report.

More like this:
no_space
Plan for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme to be submitted to OPW by end of February

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's expected plans for the South Galway Flood Relief...

no_space
Midlands NorthWest MEP calls for EU expert group on livestock

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for th...

no_space
Galway Gaeltacht tourism groups urged to apply for development funding scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway based tourism groups are being urged to apply ...

no_space
Midlands NorthWest MEP calls for EU expect group on livestock

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for th...

no_space
Green light to transform former convent building in city centre into student accommodation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity planners have given the green light to transform...

no_space
Public urged to have their say as consultations for Renmore and Southpark Masterplans go live

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople are being urged to have their say as public co...

no_space
New jobs for the city with restaurant opening at Galway Shopping Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM10 new jobs are being created in Galway city with the...

no_space
Sax centre stage as Jess and ICO go From Bach to Bowie

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is turning the spotlight on the saxophone in the first concert of its...

no_space
Music to brighten January days in Clifden’s Ceol an Gheimhridh

Galway’s Ceol an Gheimhridh will take place in Clifden next weekend, on Saturday, January 25. ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up