John Creedon visits Town Hall Theatre

Broadcaster and author John Creedon will be in Galway next Wednesday, October 30, for an event to celebrate the launch of his memoir, This Boy’s Heart, published by Gill Books.

The popular host of the John Creedon Show on RTÉ Radio 1, and of Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland on RTÉ 1 television, he has already written two bestselling books, That Place We Call Home and An Irish Folklore Treasury. The Folklore Treasury won the An Post Irish Book Award for best Irish Published Book in 2022.

John will be reading from This Boy’s Heart and will be joined in conversation by writer and broadcaster, Billy Keane. Signed copies of the book will be available to buy on the night.

This event is being hosted by Kennys Bookshop and tickets, which are €16, can be bought on www.tht.ie or by calling the Town Hall box office on 091-569777.

