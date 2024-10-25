John Creedon visits Town Hall Theatre
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Broadcaster and author John Creedon will be in Galway next Wednesday, October 30, for an event to celebrate the launch of his memoir, This Boy’s Heart, published by Gill Books.
The popular host of the John Creedon Show on RTÉ Radio 1, and of Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland on RTÉ 1 television, he has already written two bestselling books, That Place We Call Home and An Irish Folklore Treasury. The Folklore Treasury won the An Post Irish Book Award for best Irish Published Book in 2022.
John will be reading from This Boy’s Heart and will be joined in conversation by writer and broadcaster, Billy Keane. Signed copies of the book will be available to buy on the night.
This event is being hosted by Kennys Bookshop and tickets, which are €16, can be bought on www.tht.ie or by calling the Town Hall box office on 091-569777.
Pictured: John Creedon
More like this:
Rachael Lavelle gig at An Taibhdhearc
Dublin-born singer/songwriter Rachel Lavelle who featured on the TG4 music series CUMASC, will pe...
United’s Euro hopes hang by a thread after loss to St Pat’s
St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Galway United 1 SOMETIMES in sport you have to hold your hands up a...
Discount chain refused permission to continue
By Brendan Carroll Galway City Council has refused permission for a discount retail chain to c...
Stone Mad – a festival celebrating storytelling
Stone Mad, a storytelling festival for people who like good yarns, will take place in the Joyce C...
Galway shawl inspires fledgling designer
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara A young west of Ireland designer is going ba...
New pitches at last—but problems may delay use
After a decades-long wait, Corrib Park has two new sports facilities but there are serious issues...
Life’s a beach for Bish Boys as they win Barcelona Cup
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty There were celebrations in Barcelona, and on Nuns Island, this ...
Call for radiation therapy at weekends to avoid delays as UHG missing cancer targets
The Health Service Executive (HSE) has been urged to provide cancer patients in Galway with radia...
Prodigal – father and son face their past in wake of tragedy
Prodigal, a play about Andy and his estranged father Benny who are reunited after the tragic deat...