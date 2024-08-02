Ireland on Silk runs at PorterShed
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Ireland on Silk, a new Galway-based visual art brand that captures original artwork on pure silk fabric will have its official launch next Tuesday, August 6, in The PorterShed, Market Street.
Fiona Bradley, who created this initiative, is already an established visual artist, selling her work in Galway City, including with the Tiny Traders Market, in Anton’s Café, Fr Griffin Road, and in Blackrock Kitchen Pantry, Salthill, where her Ireland-on-Silk art is on also display.
In this work, Fiona uses silk as the medium for original images and limited-edition prints, capturing the best of Ireland throughout the seasons, from the mountains to the sea and everything in between.
The launch of Ireland on Silk will take place next Tuesday, from 6-8pm in the PorterShed in the city’s Market Street.
Refreshments will be served and all are welcome. This exhibition will run in the PorterShed throughout August.
Pictured: Thoor Ballylee as captured in Fiona’s piece, To the Waters and the Wild.
